Graveside services for Billy C. Hampton, 91, of Pollok will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Gann Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Poage and Reverend Rex Gray officiating.
Mr. Hampton was born February 4, 1928 in the Clawson Community of Angelina County, Texas to the late Bessie (Anderson) and Fred Hampton, and died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Hampton had resided in Pollok most of his life. He proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a Forward Observer and received a Bronze Star while in Korea. He was a Carpenter and was employed with Abitibi for 42 years. He loved to hunt, fish, raise cows, and farm. He was a member of Woodmen of the World and Trinity Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Cindy Scheepstra of Lufkin; sons, Steven Hampton and wife Dianna, Fred Hampton and wife Margaret, all of Pollok; grandchildren, Lindsay Fortner and husband Miles, Scott Carrell, Stefanie Anglin and husband Adrin, Kyle Hampton and wife Regina, Lacey Crawford and husband Colby, Megan Hampton, and Chloe Hampton; numerous great-grandchildren; his companion dog, Rosie; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Clarita (Youngblood) Hampton; son-in-law, Ronald Scheepstra; and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Hampton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or Gann Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 3022, Lufkin, Texas 75903.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Hospice in the Pines for their loving care.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
