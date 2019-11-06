Heartley Faith Montelongo
Funeral services for Heartley Faith Montelongo, 1, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Deacon Gary Trevino officiating. Interment will follow at Arnold Cemetery.
Heartley was born February 22, 2018 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of Heather Rachelle Goodwin, and Daniel Antonio Montelongo, and died Friday, November 1, 2019 in Lufkin, Tx.
Heartley was dearly loved by her family and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Heartley is survived by her mother, Heather Rachelle Goodwin of Lufkin, TX; father, Daniel Antonio Montelongo of Lufkin, TX; brother, Daniel Antonio Montelongo Jr. of Lufkin, TX; grandparents, Mike and Jennifer Goodwin of Wells, TX; grandmother, Felicia Brasuell of Forest, TX; grandfather, Raymond Bell of Pollok, TX; great-grandmother, Patricia Thompson of Forest, TX; grandparents Jose and Marisela De LaPaz of Lufkin, TX; grandparents, Juan Jose Jr. and Maricela Montelongo of Lufkin, TX; aunt, Amber Bell of Forest, TX; aunt and uncle, Crystal and John Hamilton of Tennessee Colony, TX; uncle and aunt, Colton and Maria Goodwin of Wells, TX; uncle and aunt, Gregory and Sadie Goodwin of Huntington, TX; aunt and uncle, Lisa and Jon Cannon of Nacogdoches, TX; uncle, Juan Jose Garza of Lufkin, TX; uncle and aunt Thomas and Maddie De LaPaz of Lufkin, TX; aunt Hope Montelongo of Lufkin, TX; and numerous other extended family.
She was preceded in death by her great great-grandparents, Jack and Estelle Byers; great-grandparents Roberto and Esperanza Cabrera; and great-grandfather Juan Jose Montelongo Sr.
Pallbearers will be Colton Goodwin and Juan Jose Garza
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
