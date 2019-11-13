Joy Quattlebaum
Funeral services for Joy Quattlebaum, 80, of Huntington will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Cary Modisett officiating. Interment will follow in the Rockland Cemetery in Tyler County.
Mrs. Quattlebaum was born March 4, 1939 in Chireno, Texas to the late Viola (Todd) and Wesley Norris, and died Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Humble.
Survivors include her daughters, Andrea Kimbro of Humble, Regina Julian of League City; son, Shane Quattlebaum of Houston; grandchildren, Matthew Smith, Jordan Smith, Jennifer Quattlebaum, Jessica Greenly, and Zachary Quattlebaum; great-grandchildren, Ali Greenly, Clayton Greenly, Jaren Brown, and Preston Brown; special friends, Ricky Shepherd and Raul Campos; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andy Quattlebaum; and siblings, Ailene Shives, Gary Norris, Margie Russell, and Effie Snowden.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Smith, Jaren Brown, Preston Brown, Zach Quattlebaum, Larry Barber, and Randy Dikes.
Honorary pallbearer will be Jordan Smith.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.