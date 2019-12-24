Jacqueline Elaine Davis
Services for Jacqueline Elaine Davis, 67, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Davis died Dec. 22, 2019, in Lufkin.
Martin W. “Dub” Fouche Jr.
Services for Martin W. “Dub” Fouche Jr., 102, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel in Garden of Memories Memorial Park under the auspices of the Lufkin Masonic Lodge No. 669 A.F. & A.M. Interment will follow the services. Mr. Fouche was born Feb. 25, 1917, in Fort Worth, and died Dec. 21, 2019, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Ted Howard
Services for Ted Howard, 65, of Huntington, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Howard was born Nov. 4, 1954, and died Dec. 23, 2019, in Lufkin.
Claudine Lynette Oswald
Services for Claudine Lynette Oswald, 87, of Kennard, will be 2 p.m. Monday at Tabernacle of Praise in Kennard. Interment will follow in Corinth Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Monday at the church. Mrs. Oswald was born Feb. 22, 1932, and died Dec. 22, 2019, in Lufkin. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
Tina Collins Wilson
Services for Tina Collins Wilson, 58, of Huntington, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington. Ms. Wilson died Dec. 22, 2019, in Beaumont.
