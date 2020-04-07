Obie E. Read
Services for Obie E. Read, 72, of Lufkin, are pending with Snead Linton Funeral Home. Mr. Read was born May 20, 1947, in Lufkin and died April 5, 2020, in a local hospital.
Nehemiah Robertson
Services for Nehemiah Robertson, 50, of Lufkin, are pending with All Families Mortuary. He was born Aug. 28, 1969, in Lufkin and died April 4, 2020, at UC Health Medical Center of the Rockies, Loveland, Colorado.
Bettie Louise Wild
Services for Bettie Louise Wild, 92, died April 5, 2020, in Nacogdoches. She was born July 27, 1927, in Columbus, Ohio. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary in Burke.
