Barbara Ann Matchett-Sumrall was born Dec. 9th 1964 in Lufkin Tx. She passed away Nov. 23rd 2019 in Lufkin Tx. She was 54 years old. She is survived by her husband Roy, her sons Justin and Coty, grandson Cade, her mother Betty Sue Linton, and 5 siblings Sherry, Johnny, Terry, Katie, and Carlin. She is preceded in death by her father Delbert Matchett. She was loved by all she met and will be dearly missed. Memorial will be held Dec. 7th at Fairview Baptist Church. At 10 am.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.