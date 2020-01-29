Graveside services for Jack Watson, 87, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Sunset Cemetery in Nacogdoches, TX. with Rev. Jack Knox officiating.
Mr. Watson was born September 23, 1932 in Ft. Worth, Texas, the son of Paul Hughes Watson and Francis Corrine (Crane) Watson, and died Friday, January 24, 2020, in Lufkin, TX.
Mr. Watson taught Sunday School for many years and loved to read the Bible and serve his Lord and Savior.
Mr. Watson is survived by his wife, Edna Watson of Lufkin, TX; son, Curtis Watson of Alvin, TX; son and daughter-in-law Danny and Debbie Watson of Nacogdoches, TX; son and daughter-in-law, David and Cindy Watson of Nacogdoches, TX; daughter Jana Russell of Longview, TX; daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and Dwight King of Houston, TX; grandson, Cade Watson of Alvin, TX; granddaughter, Savanna Watson of Alvin, TX; granddaughter and husband, Shelby and Jonathan Skiles of Tyler, TX; granddaughter and husband, Jacy and Tyler Drennon of Tyler, TX; grandson, Bonner Watson of Addison, TX; granddaughter, Kayla Watson of Nacogdoches, TX; grandson, Ryan Russell of Longview, TX; granddaughter, Ruth Anne Russell of Ft. Worth, TX; granddaughter, Kathryn King of Houston, TX; great-grandson, Conner Skiles of Tyler, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Dorothy Watson; brother, Stacy Watson; and great granddaughter Sophie Skiles
Reception will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at First Christian Church in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
