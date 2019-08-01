Marzellia “Markie” Dameron
Funeral services for Marzellia “Markie” Dameron, 68, of Pollok will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Keith Bickley and Reverend Linnwood Dykes officiating. Interment will follow in the Tom Havard Cemetery.
Mrs. Dameron was born November 11, 1950 in the Saron Community in Angelina County, Texas to the late Leona (Benton) and Joskey Dykes, and died Monday, July 29, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Dameron had resided in Pollok for the last five years, previously residing in Houston. She retired from Lone Star College where she was an IT Technician and ran the Help Desk. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and enjoyed taking care of her family. She had a thing for shoes and was “all about her shoes”. Mrs. Dameron was a member of Pollok Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Jessica Michelle Quick and husband Michael of Lamont, Iowa and Melissa Lynn Bryan of Lufkin; son, Mark Rhodes of Lufkin; stepson, Robby Dameron and wife Kim of Houston; grandchildren, Cassey, Belissa, Robin, Shawnie, Nicole, and Micah; step-grandchildren, Jacob, Julia, Jenna, and Beka; 14 great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; uncle, Reverend Linnwood Dykes of Nacogdoches; sister, Bonnie Cravey of Zavalla; brother, Larry Dykes of Zavalla; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert “Bobby” Dameron; stepdaughter, Brandy McKinley; grandson, Kaden Rhodes; and brother, Tommy Dykes, Sr.
Pallbearers will be Micah Rhodes, Jason Dykes, William Dykes, Tommy Dykes, Billy Cravey, Josh Cravey, and Keith Modisette.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pollok Baptist Church, P.O. Box 85, Pollok, Texas 75969.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday morning prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
