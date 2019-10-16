Helen Turner Heaton
A private graveside service for Helen Turner Heaton, 70, was held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Union Cemetery in Teague, Texas.
Helen Turner Heaton passed away on October 7, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.
She was born in Teague, Texas on July 31, 1940 to parents Roy & Ione Beaver Turner. Helen grew up in Teague Texas and was a long time resident of Lufkin, Texas before retiring from teaching in 2003 and moving to Arlington, Texas. Helen volunteered for several years at Mission Arlington and loved seeing their ministry in action.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori Heaton; two grandchildren, Luke and Grace Heaton, and their mother Kim Heaton Wagner; nieces Dianne Drewery and Elaine Leamon, nephew, Bruce Allen, and their families.
She is preceded in death by her son, Brent; her parents, Roy and Ione Turner; and sister, Dorothy Allen.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Mission Arlington, 210 W. South St., Arlington, TX 76010.
