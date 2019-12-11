Michael May
A celebration of life memorial service for Michael Bruce (Mike, Roadhawg) May will be held at 10 a.m. on December 12, in the chapel of Pinecrest Retirement Community in Lufkin.
Michael was born in Demopolis, AL, on August 8, 1955, to Benjamin and Julia (Dillard) May, the third of four boys. He passed peacefully from this life on December 9, 2019, in Lufkin, TX, surrounded by his daughters, son-in-law, and his doting wife.
His loves were family, friends, music, animals, and the Alabama Crimson Tide. He took great pride in being Band Captain in the 1972-73 Lufkin High School band where he rocked the trombone and was an All-State player. He worked as a computer aided draftsman for MBCI in Houston, TX, for 13 years until his health began to decline. His true calling and passion in life was being a musician and he was a phenomenal one as he could play almost any instrument he picked up. Over the years he was lead singer and bass player for a number of bands in the Houston area including: Justin Heat, Tuff Muffin, Crack Shot, Cosmic Cowboys, Loaded Dice, and Bitter Creek.
Mike is survived by his wife, Latasha Scott May of Lufkin, TX; daughters Michael Melissa May (mother Mary Tanner) of Houston, TX, and Lesa May Brassette (mother Patricia Capps Fleming) and husband Mark of Grand Junction, CO; grand children Trinity Brassette and William Brassette of Grand Junction, CO; mother, Julie May of Lufkin, TX; brothers Tony May and wife Felecia of Houston, TX, and Tim May and wife Suzanne of Hilliard, OH; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends from the music community and his days in the Lufkin High School Band (class of 1973).
He was preceded in death by his father Benjamin F. May and his older brother Ben F. May, II.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Hospice in the Pines.
Mr. May requested that his obituary be closed with a hearty “ROLL, TIDE, ROLL!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.