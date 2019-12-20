Services for Peggy J. Beddingfield, 91, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend John Bingham officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Beddingfield was born December 7, 1928 in Glendale, Arizona, the daughter of the late Ross Barber and Vivian Day Barber. She went home to her Lord on Thursday, December 18, 2019.
She had been a resident of PineCrest Retirement Communinty since April 2017, and had resided in Lufkin since 1951.
Peggy married Robert Charles Beddingfield on July 6, 1951 and they were married for 45 years. She graduated from Nacogdoches Demonstration School in 1944 and from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1947. She was a military wife during the Korean War and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Beddingfield was an active member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and transferred to First United Methodist Church of Lufkin in 1965. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, and served as District President. She served many years on the Bereavement Committee. Peggy was a Sunday School teacher for 50 years and taught the “Leach Ladies” class for 26 years.
Mrs. Beddingfield was active in the Lufkin Chapter Order of Eastern Star 382. She served as Pastor Matron and as secretary for many years. She received her 50-year member pin in May 2018. Peggy is a past Mother Advisor of the Lufkin Rainbow Girls.
One of her favorite past times was painting and was in a painting group for years. She also enjoyed sewing, and made many O.E.S. gowns and clothes for friends, herself, and her daughter.
Mrs. Beddingfield is survived by one sister, Betty Berhard of Athens, Tennessee; cousin, Virginia Kerr of Nacogdoches; daughter, Debbie Woodward and husband Lee of Diboll; son, Andy Beddingfield and wife Kathy of Colorado City, Texas; 3 grandchildren, Richard Wiley and wife Lesa of Benton, Louisiana, Lee Beddingfield of New York; Sarah Beddingfield of Austin, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Charles Beddingfield; and son, Kenneth Wayne Beddingfield.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
