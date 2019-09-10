Funeral services for Charles Aaron Oliver Sr., 82, of Zavalla, will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Concord Missionary Baptist Church in Zavalla with Bro. Jackson Colwell and Bro. Joel Hitchcock officiating. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery.
Mr. Oliver was born September 5, 1937 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of Charles Ray Oliver and Opal (Barge) Oliver, and died Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Zavalla, Tx.
Mr. Oliver loved to fish and hunt, and he had a passion for teaching Sunday School. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, and his brother. He was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church. Charles retired from the United States Postal Service after 25 years of service.
Mr. Oliver is survived by his wife Debra (Mott) Oliver of Zavalla, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Charles Jr. and Christine Oliver of Zavalla, TX; son and companion, Jason Oliver and Emily Bryan of Zavalla, TX; daughter, Davelyn Oliver of Zavalla, TX; daughter, Leah Wiley of Zavalla, TX; grandchildren, Richard Nicholas, Christopher Oliver, Michael Oliver, Cole Oliver, Zack Wiley, Ashley Musick, Lindsey Wiley, Jayci Oliver, Lauren Oliver; 11 great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Donnie Oliver both of Zavalla, TX; sister-in-law, Joy Flowers of Zavalla, TX; sister-in-law, Sandra Mott of Lufkin, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Affinity Hospice.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Opal Oliver.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Oliver, Robert Oliver, Benny Elliott, Curtis Evans, David Howard, and Greg Fletcher.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Will Donahoe, Kenneth Marshall, Bob Boulware, Charles Craven, and Cornbread Cornelius.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Affinity Hospice, 2708 S Medford Dr, Lufkin, TX 75901.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Concord Missionary Baptist Church.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
