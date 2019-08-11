Ellis Lynn Bryan
Services for Ellis Lynn Bryan, 68, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service with military honors will follow at noon Wednesday in the Oak Grove Cemetery in San Augustine County. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Mr. Bryan was born June 4, 1951, in San Augustine and died Aug. 9, 2019, in Lufkin.
Estelle Freeman
Services for Estelle Freeman, 87, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Freeman died Aug. 10, 2019, in Lufkin.
Thelma Marie Lankford
Services for Thelma Marie Lankford, 83, of Apple Springs, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Lankford died Aug. 10, 2019, in Denton.
Raymond Lee Smith Sr.
Services for Raymond Lee Smith Sr., 84, of Diboll, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will follow at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the King Cemetery at Seven Points. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Mr. Smith was born May 1, 1935, in Austin and died Aug. 9, 2019, in Lufkin.
