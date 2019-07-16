Thomas G. Davis
Services for Thomas G. Davis, 75, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Davis died July 15, 2019, in Lufkin.
Betty Aileen Rice
Services for Betty Aileen Rice, 83, of the Allentown Community will be at 11 a.m. July 18, 2019, at First United Pentecostal Church Lufkin. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Mrs. Rice was born Dec. 1, 1935, in the Allentown Community and died July 13, 2019, in a local hospital. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
