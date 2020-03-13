Funeral services for Donald R. Clark, 84, of Huntington will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother David Merritt officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the McKindree Cemetery.
Mr. Clark was born October 23, 1935 in the Rocky Hill Community of Angelina County, Texas to the late Rosie Nell (Pinner) and Virgil McCager Clark, and died Monday, March 9, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Clark proudly served his country in the United States Navy for eight years and then he was a Pipe Welder in the Baytown area for 35 years. He was an old cowboy with a very good sense of humor. He loved horses and working with horses, whether it be breaking them or riding them. Other favorite pastimes included fishing, hunting and gardening. Mr. Clark was a member of McKindree Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son, Jeff Clark of Huntington; daughters, Kimberly Blanchard and husband Mike Tindel of Herty, Angela Clark Plake and husband Lee of Rocky Hill; grandchildren, Aaron Webb and wife Kylee, Ciara Webb, Felicia Webb, and Brittany Shelby; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Sue Hodges of Conroe; brother, Jerry Clark and wife Barbara of Nacogdoches; twin sisters, Nola Smith and husband Marlyn, Nona Modisette and husband James, all of Lufkin; mother-in-law, Luzelle Dominy of Huntington; sister-in-law, Elaine Gandy and husband Donald of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 42 years, Peggy (Dominy) Clark; and brothers-in-law, Lindon Hodges and James Cecil.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Paul Gardner, Mark Withem, Mike Gandy, James Modisette, Jason Clevenger, and Kendall Plake.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McKindree Baptist Church, 557 McKindree Road, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
