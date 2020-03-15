Funeral services for Michael Norman Gibson, 72, of Huntington, formerly of Pasadena, Texas, will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Huntington Cemetery.
He was born December 31, 1947 in Winnsboro, Texas, the son of the late John Plemmons Gibson and Ruby Maurine (Norman) Gibson, and died Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Gibson served in the United States Army as a sergeant for the 101st Airborne in Vietnam. He was awarded 2 Purple Heart medals, a National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device 1960, 2 O/S Bars, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Expert (M14 M16 M60) Sharpshooter (45 Cal), and a Parachutists Badge. After the Army, Mr. Gibson went on to become a police officer for the Pasadena Police Department. He was a Sgt. Detective, member of the SWAT team from 1980 – 1984, and Sgt. of the Pasadena Police Academy. After retiring from 25 years as a police officer, Mr. Gibson enjoyed his time spent as an avid reader, creative writer, history buff, and master Jeopardy player. He also enjoyed woodworking and playing horseshoes. In his younger years, Mr. Gibson liked to drive his corvette to Galveston. He loved to coach softball and served as a positive mentor for many young women doing so. Mr. Gibson was also very fortunate to be able to coach his own daughter as well. Above all, He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
Mr. Gibson is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathi Gibson of Huntington; daughter and friend/fiancé, Chrystal Gibson of Pasadena and Neal Coleman of San Antonio; son, Michael Gibson of Pasadena; daughter, ShayLynn Gibson of Pine Bluff, AR; son, Michael Sean “Bubba” Gibson of Pasadena; daughter and son-in-law, Erin Gibson and Charlie Malone of Huntington; son, John Bryan Gibson of Lufkin; grandchildren, Tia and Michael Ray Gibson, Rebecca Lee, Tristen Lee, Katie Lamb, Sydni Gibson Williams and husband Leartis II, and Logan and Garrett Graves and; great-grandson, Hayden Lee Mitchell; sister and brother-in-law, Vicki and Jim Finnegan of Alvin, TX; brothers, Pat Gibson and Bobby Gibson, both of Alvin, TX; brother-in-law, Bobby Bryan of Bryan, TX; Katie’s daddy, Dusty Lamb and wife Anna Lamb of Lufkin; nephews, Brad and Roy Finnegan of Alvin, TX; former fellow police officer and family friends of over 50 years, Jimmy and Nancy Lyde; and family friend of over 30 years, Henry “Apple” Pare.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and best friend and fishing buddy of 30 years, Eugene Sustaita.
Pallbearers will be Neal Coleman, Charlie Malone, Tristan Lee, Mason Miller, Michael Sustaita, and Dusty Lamb.
Special memorials may be made to the VFW, Shriner’s, or to any Police Association of your choice.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
