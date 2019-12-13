Funeral services for Ida Duncan Temple, 94, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jeff Kolk officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.
Mrs. Temple was born June 4, 1925 in Laredo, Texas to the late Marie De La Luz Ramirez and Thomas Wesley Duncan, and died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in a local hospital. She was the 10th child of 12, and was preceded in death by her 11 siblings.
Mrs. Temple lived in Hudson most of her life. She was an elementary school teacher who taught for 10 years in Central ISD and 35 years in Hudson ISD. She retired after 30 years of teaching, at age 70, and served as a substitute teacher until age 85. She loved teaching and particularly enjoyed seeing her former students. She was known for her laugh and unconditional love. She loved her church, Cross Road Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for over 40 years. Mrs. Temple was an avid swimmer and walker, walking several miles a day until she fell and broke her hip at age 85. She then became committed to riding her stationary bike.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, John and Kimberly Temple of Hudson; daughter and son-in-law, Jeanette Temple and Maxey Wynn of Lufkin; grandchildren and their spouses, Janna and Sam Crowe of Kennard, Kaylie Temple, Katelyn Temple, both of Hudson, Max and Melinda Wynn of Lufkin, Jimmy Duncan Wynn “TAMU ‘97” of Austin, Wes Temple and partner William Vaught of Wilmington, North Carolina, Jonathan Temple of Hudson; great-grandchildren, Bethany Crowe of Kennard, Faith Wynn, Christian Wynn, and Adam Wynn, all of Lufkin; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 45 years, John B. Temple; brothers, Alfredo Duncan, Clarence Duncan, Robert Duncan, Wesley Duncan; sisters, Rosemary Duncan Abbate, Mary Duncan Guersey, Angela Duncan Gill, Lina Duncan Procelle, Estela Duncan Olivera, Mildred Duncan, and Annie Duncan Saucedo.
Pallbearers will be Max Wynn, Jimmy Wynn, Christian Wynn, Wes Temple, William Vaught, and John Temple.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Road Baptist Church, 5814 Old Union Road, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.