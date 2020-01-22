Jennifer Del McBride, 71 of Fredericksburg, Texas passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Fredericksburg. She succumbed to a 6 year struggle with cancer.
Jennifer was born June 1, 1948 in Austin to Shirley Marie Perkins and Ross Blake Cashion, Jr. She spent her early childhood in the New Orleans area. During her early teens she moved to the Lufkin area where she graduated from Redland High School in 1966. From 1966 through 1970, she attended Steven F. Austin in Nacogdoches graduating with a BA degree in Sociology.
During her twenties and thirties Jennifer lived in New Orleans, Houston and Austin. While working at several businesses and institutions, she continued her education at LSU-New Orleans, the University of Houston and the University of Texas. During this period of her life, she concentrated on courses related to business administration. While attending the University of Texas’ College of Business Administration, she was elected to the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society in 1982.
The highlights of her working career were her stints at Memorial Hospital in Houston, the Texas State Comptroller’s Office and the Department of Aerospace Eng. And Mechanics at UT.
By 1990 she switched her educational and work focus to computer science. She took classes offered by IBM in conjunction with St. Edwards University. In 1984 Jennifer started her career with IBM in Austin where she remained for the rest of her working career.
After buying a home, Jennifer was pursuing her interest in home landscaping by attending meetings of the Xeriscape Garden Club where she met her husband Michael. Both worked at IBM but they had not come into contact there since they worked on different projects. They were married on December 10, 1992. They continued to work at IBM until January 2000 when they decided to retire and move to the Fredericksburg area.
After moving to Fredericksburg and building a home on acreage they had purchased years earlier, they followed their passion for native plants. They had become members of the Native Plant Society of Texas while in Austin and they continued their involvement with the society in Fredericksburg. For a period of three years they managed the society’s state office. For many years they traveled the state attending native plant meetings and photographing plants either for the society or for their own enjoyment.
About 10 years ago, Jennifer’s primary interest turned to genealogy. Her research uncovered many things unknown to her family and answered many questions. Jennifer and Mike made numerous trips to search courthouses, genealogy libraries and cemeteries and to visit relatives. A trip to Mississippi was being planned when her cancer returned.
She is survived by her husband, her sister Marilyn and her husband David Matthews and their daughters Elizabeth, Natalie and Katherine. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Mary Schlesinger and her brother-in-law Steve McBride and his wife Patti and their children Melissa, Jason and Jaime.
At the time of her death she was under the care of both Morning Star Memory Care in Fredericksburg and HCM Hospice. The family is very thankful for the wonderfully compassionate care they provided Jennifer during her last few weeks. They would also like to thank the doctors and their staffs that took care of her over the past 6 years. We would especially like to thank Dr. Mark DeLeon and his staff.
Per Jennifer’s desires, she will be cremated and no formal services will be held. Her ashes will be buried in the Thomas Cemetery in San Augustine County in her husband’s family plot. The family may hold a memorial service in the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area closer to where many family members live.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to HCM Hospice or other cancer support organization or research group of your choice.
