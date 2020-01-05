Donnie Lou Fairman
Funeral services for Donnie Lou Fairman 72, of Bacliff, formerly a resident of Lufkin for 16 years, will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend John Boone officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery near Wells.
Mrs. Fairman was born April 1, 1947 in Navasota, Texas, the daughter of the late Clara Mae (Mosley) and Frank R. Morgan. She died Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Kindred Hospital Clear Lake.
Mrs. Fairman had worked in the medical field for 28 years, including 15 years as a phlebotomist at Woodland Heights Medical Center. She was always the “caretaker” of the family and never met a stranger. All her grandchildren had a Christmas stocking that she lovingly sewed and decorated by hand. Mrs. Fairman was of the Christian faith and had attended Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church when in Lufkin.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Brad and Rene Fairman of Weatherford, Michael and Tracie Fairman of Pollok, Tammy and David Wesley of Bacliff, Shelley and Ricky Rowell of Lufkin, Mitchell and Kristie Carlin of Waco; grandchildren and spouses, Shandi and Buddy Kemp of Cottondale, Florida, Anthony and Autumn Fairman, Bradley Fairman, all of Weatherford, Jade Pouland, Holly Choate, both of Lufkin, Bailee Wesley, David Keith Wesley, Trace Wesley, all of Bacliff, Bailey Rowell of Lufkin, Jennah and Andy Przybiski of Goliad, Neches Rowell of Lufkin, Cassandra and Raul Gonzalez, Amanda Childers, Kyle Childers, all of Weatherford, Braden Carlin, Paisley Carlin, Josh Carlin, all of Waco; twenty-six great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Leining of Bacliff; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Fairman was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford “Sonny” Fairman; her parents; grandson, Christopher Choate, and aunt, Jeanette Simmons.
Pallbearers will be Randy Martin, Randy Thames, Frank Hibdon, Gary Pee, Jim Dixon, and Zack Pouland.
Honorary pallbearers are Ricky Gilbert, Bentley Pouland, and Neches Rowell.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
