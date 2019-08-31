Leslie Thomas Haag
Graveside services for Leslie Thomas Haag, 83, of Point Blank, Texas will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Haag was born November 23, 1935 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Bessie (Carlisle) and Lundy Ingalls, and died Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Livingston, Texas.
Mr. Haag had resided in Point Blank for seven years and previously resided in Hudson for 40 years. Mr. Haag served his country in the United States Army. He worked for Southern Pacific Railroad for 13 years and retired from Lufkin Industries after being a supervisor in the Maintenance Department for 19-1/2 years. He loved watching and helping Marie with flowers and fishing.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Marie Haag of Point Blank; daughter, Theresa Marie Wyatt; grandchildren, Nicole Hunt and husband Ryan, Lydia Burnette and husband Wes, Curtis Vanegas, and Jeffrey Sanford; great-grandchildren, Kyson, Judah, Kenney, Alliyah, Layla, Kylee, and Kirsten; brother-in-law, James Tarver; sister-in-law, Frances Bone; dear friends, Robert and Winnie Hatch and Dave Carlsen; numerous other relatives and friends; and his dog he loved so much, Coco.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Deborah Ann Weatherford, granddaughter, Brandi Cox; and great-granddaughter, Hailey Sanford.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
