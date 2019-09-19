Graveside services for Thelma Marie Free Cook, 84, of Pollok, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 in the Pollok Cemetery, with Bill Hall officiating.
Mrs. Cook was born January 10, 1935 in Lovelady, Texas, the daughter of the late Bessie Lee (Christopher) and Louis Hubert Free. She passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 in a local nursing facility.
Mrs. Cook was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her dog, Boy, and enjoyed camping, fishing, and picking berries. Mrs. Cook loved reading her Bible and Western Books. She married her husband, Lonnie Milton Cook, on July 3, 1954 in Lufkin.
Survivors include her sons, Milton Cook and Stanley Cook; daughter, Margaret Cook and Jimmy Sims; son, Thomas Cook and wife Tesa Cook; daughter, Sandra Cook and Billy Samford; daughter, Maria Cook; grandchildren, Amy Chisenhall, Tara Edwards, Ashley Edwards, Jennifer Hilbert, Rachel Hilbert, Heather Martin, Colton Baker and Heather Bradley; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Wanda Dickerson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cook was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Milton Cook; brothers, Marvin Free, Hubert Free and Leroy Free; and sisters, Paulette Free and Margie Carr.
Mrs. Cook’s family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of Castle Pines Health & Rehabilitation Center and Hospice in the Pines for their wonderful care of her.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Sims, John Hilbert, Jim Hendricks, Robert Rodriguez, John Davis, and Jerry Hollingsworth.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening, September 19, 2019 at Gipson Funeral Home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
