Florentino Jacobo
Services for Florentino Jacobo, 59, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Jacobo died Dec. 15, 2019. in Lufkin.
Marilyn Kay Nerren Troth
Services for Marilyn Kay Nerren Troth, 59, of Ohio, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Troth died Dec.14, 2019, in Ohio.
Ann Womack
Services for Ann Womack, 56, of Huntington, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Highway Missionary Baptist Church in Huntington. Interment will follow in the Old Center/Rocky Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin. Mrs. Womack was born Oct. 30, 1963, in Lufkin and died Dec. 13, 2019, in Houston.
