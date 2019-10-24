Graveside services for Thomas Eugene Newman, 84, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Blue Springs Cemetery in Etoile with Bro. Jacob Fitzgerald officiating.
Mr. Newman was born January 22, 1935 in Etoile, Texas, the son of the late John Newman and Minnie (Sprayberry) Newman, and died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Newman enjoyed working in his garden. He loved to travel and watch a good western movie.
Mr. Newman is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Carlton and Carol Newman; nephew and wife, Wayne and Iva Nell Morton; nephew and wife, David and Barbara Morton; nephew and wife, Wyman and Ruth Morton; nephew and wife, Danny and Cathy Morton; niece, Charlotte Newman; niece and husband, Barbara Jo and Jim Fox; special friends, Larry Bizzell and Debbie McClendon; along with numerous cousins and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lutherene Morton; brothers, John Newman and Joel Newman; and sister-in-law, Florence Newman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Bizzell and Dalton Morton.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
