Harold Van Harris
Funeral services for Harold Van Harris, 93, of Orange, formerly of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Dr. John W. Greene officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Tom Havard Cemetery.
Mr. Harris was born August 22, 1925 in Manning, Texas to the late Isaac Chester “Check” and Delia (Havard) Harris, and died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Focused Care in Orange.
Mr. Harris was raised by Southwell and Minnie Havard of Huntington. He was married to the late Berneice Pouland Harris for 65 years. He resided in the Lufkin/Huntington area for over 40 years. He served in the United States Army in World War II. Mr. Harris entered the ministry in 1962 and pastored many Missionary Baptist churches throughout Texas. His life was devoted to church, and he had a special heart for youth ministry. He is remembered for his sense of humor, playing practical jokes and telling stories about his life experiences. He enjoyed hunting and fishing on the “Sweet Neches”.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie Bell of Deweyville, Teresa and Harold Collins of Bridge City, and Lisa and John Wojhan of Huntington; son and daughter-in-law, Dwayne and Rulaine Harris of Murchison; grandchildren, Mindy Bell, Josh Bell, Jordan Bell, Jeff Collins, Chris Collins, Heather McCall, David Wojhan, Amy Holland, Rachel Riffenburg, Rebekah Harris, Brandy Harris, and Stephen Harris; 20 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Mahlan Broussard of Buna; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Collins, Chris Collins, Josh Bell, Jordan Bell, David Wojhan, and Stephen Harris.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
