Funeral services for Louise Mitchell Forsythe Rowe, 93, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Mardy Guidry and Brother Gary Rowe officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mrs. Rowe was born February 7, 1926 in Vernon, Texas to the late Rena Irene (Christian) and Tom Watson Mitchell, and died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Rowe resided in Lufkin most of her life. Louise was a loving and devoted wife, mother and maw maw. She worked as a bookkeeper for Ewell Equipment, Maddux Building Materials, and Lufkin Industries. She also was known as a gifted seamstress and quilter. Mrs. Rowe was a member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, George Rowe of Lufkin; son, Keith Forsythe of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Reba and Bill Crager of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law Thomas and Frances Rowe of Beaumont, and Gary and Christi Rowe of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Misty and Chris Koru of Wichita Falls, Ryan and Miranda Forsythe of Beaumont, Jason and Delia Crager of Pike Road, Alabama, Brad and Kelley Crager of Rochester, New York, Brian Crager, Blake and Ashley Crager, all of Lufkin, Zach and Kelsey Rowe, Ann Marie Rowe and Christian Rowe, all of Beaumont, Daniel and Daena Rowe of Belton, Hunter and Kelsee Rowe, Caden Rowe and Casen Rowe, all of Lufkin; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and nieces, Sharon Daniel of Lufkin and Frieda Phillips of Jacksonville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Kenneth Wayne Forsythe; and stepmother, Mamie McCaleb.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
