Jennifer Oliver, age 47, of Broaddus passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 in San Augustine. Jennifer was born June 29, 1972 in Lufkin to parents, John Oliver and Jean Johnson Oliver. She was a graduate of Broaddus High School.
Jennifer is survived by her mother, Jean Johnson of Ratcliff; Popsy Wopsy, Howard Schuler of Ratcliff; sons, Andrew and Blake Bryan of Broaddus; brother, Douglas Oliver and wife, Wendi of Sherwood, OR; sisters, Melissa Oliver of Lufkin, Mandi Whitaker and husband, Mark of Nederland; nephews, Ethan and Connor Oliver of Sherwood, OR, Austin Poor of Vista, CA, Levi Whitaker of Nederland; aunts, Darlene Dixon of Kennard, Janace Hilsher and husband, Mike of Centerville, Helen Meece and husband, Duane of Crockett; uncle, James Carl Johnson and wife, Karen of Kennard; special friend, Charles Evans of San Augustine; special cousin, Kenneth “Kenbo” Faver of Kennard; honorary daughter, Kailea Evans of Ratcliff; honorary sons, Nick Dodson of Ratcliff, Jason and Hunter Evans of San Augustine; numerous cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, John Oliver; step-mom, Joan Oliver; grandparents, Ben and Leila Oliver, J.C. and Helen Johnson.
Funeral services for Jennifer Oliver will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the Tabernacle of Praise Church in Kennard with Bro. Keith Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Mount Vernon Cemetery. Family will receive friends for visitation Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Callaway-Allee Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jennifer’s family for services.
