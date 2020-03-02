Eva Mae Boulware
Services for Eva Mae Boulware, 89, of Zavalla, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin. Interment will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. Wednesday. Mrs. Boulware was born July 17, 1930, in Zavalla and died Feb. 29, 2020, in Nacogdoches.
Joeann (Coutee) Davis
Services for Joeann (Coutee) Davis, 69, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Davis died March 1, 2020, in Lufkin.
Kayden Lee McCarty
Graveside services for Kayden Lee McCarty, of Lindale, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Largent Cemetery. Kayden was born Feb. 27, 2020, in Tyler and died Feb. 27, 2020, in Tyler. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Clara (Hartnett) Youngblood
Services for Clara (Harnett) Youngblood, 82, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Youngblood died March 1, 2020, in Katy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.