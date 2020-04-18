Edward Robert Lura
Services for Edward Robert Lura, 70, of Lufkin, are pending with Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home. Mr. Lura was born Dec. 3, 1949, and died April 17, 2020, at his residence.
Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 18, 2020 @ 5:29 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.