Services for G B Landrum 93, of Lufkin will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, 5205 S. First Street, with Bro. Norris Dudley officiating and Mike Anderson assisting.
Mr. Landrum was born May 7, 1926 in Diboll, Texas, the son of the late Susie Jane (Sikes) and William Maston Landrum. He went home to see Jesus on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his residence in Lufkin.
G B loved reading, gardening, and fishing; especially spending time fishing with his grandkids. He served his country in the United States Army during World War II. G B worked as a machinist and later as a mechanical engineer at Lufkin Industries for over 30 years.
Survivors include his daughter, Judy McNeil of Lufkin; son, Morris and wife Wendy Landrum of Gladewater, son Bobby and wife Vicki Landrum of Lufkin; sister, Shirley Stubblefield of Lufkin and Tyler; sisters-in-law, Marie Landrum and Patsy Landrum both of Lufkin; brothers-in-law, A.D. Jumper, C.W and wife Bonnie Jumper, Joe Tip and wife Kathleen Jumper all of Lufkin, and Raymond Dunn of Centralia.
He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Mr. Landrum was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 65 years, Vera (Jumper) Landrum; 3 sisters, Edna Williams, Bessie Henderson, and Marie Dunn; 2 brothers, James Landrum and Wallace Landrum; niece, Lessie Boudreaux; and 2 nephews, Virgil Landrum and Joe Paul Henderson.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening, October 25, 2019 at Gipson Funeral Home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
