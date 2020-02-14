Joe Carl Loftin, Jr., 60, of Diboll passed away February 11, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Born in Lufkin, Texas to the late Joe and Annie Nell Loftin, Sr., he lived in Diboll for many years. He was a logger who was known by his handle "Blue". If he was not in the logging woods he was either on his bow stand in the Ryan's Lake Hunting Club or in his Bass Cat on Rayburn wiggling his worm at a "fat girl". Joe was a man who truly loved his family especially his grandchildren who he instilled the love of the outdoors with. He enjoyed telling stories about his hunting and fishing adventures to anyone who would listen. If you needed a secret pro tip about dipping your worm he would tell you "Just the tip."
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jerry Wayne Loftin and a sister, Carla Guillen.
He is survived by his loving family, fiance, Christina Gee of Diboll; daughters, Angela Crager and husband, Steven of College Station, Jennifer Gradel of Livingston and Becki Byrd (Baby Girl) and husband, Jason (No Fish Catching Redheaded Son-In-Law) of Chester; son, Lance Loftin (Big Bubba) and wife, Emily (Emmy) of Chester; step-daughter, Justina Gee (Monkey) of Diboll; grandchildren, Moriah and Chloe Crager, Caleb, Caylee and Caden Gradel, Emma and Lillie Byrd, Caleb (Little Bubba) Loftin, Jasmine and Joey Guillen; sister, Gwen Shepherd and husband, Shep of Huntsville; brother-in-law, Fidel Guillen; partners in crime.....C.W. and Helen Loftin, Johnny Joe and Helen Huizar, Bert and Jeanna Kosina; and numerous other family members and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 10 am at the Riley Funeral Home Chapel with Phillip Snead and Brother Lesly Wilkinson officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, February 14, 2020, from 5 pm - 8 pm at the funeral home.
Special friends and pallbearers will be Billy Rowe, Bobby Rowe, Chris King, Brent Parks, Ray Anthony, Jimmy Trout, William Craine, David Atwell (Big Ole Liar), Bill Sanders, Butch King, Bo Standley, Tim Locke, Luke Johnson, Casey and Lamar Sailer and Earl Loftin.
Services are held under the direction of Riley Funeral Home and Crematorium in Woodville, Texas.
