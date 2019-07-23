Ricardo M. Fernandez
Mass of Christian Burial for Ricardo Montalvo Fernandez, 73, of Lufkin, will be held at Noon Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Diboll. Interment will follow in Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, with a Rosary recited at 7:30 p.m. in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Fernandez passed away on July 20, 2019 in Lufkin. He was born on September 16, 1945 in Nueva Rosita, Coahuila, Mexico to parents, Francisco and Maria Fernandez. He married Maria Zuniga on January 1, 1970 and one of their favorite things to do together was dance. Ricardo loved dancing, listening to music, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Maria Elena Fernandez of Lufkin; daughter, Guadalupe Castillo of Diboll; daughter and son-in-law, Perla Fernandez and Luis Ibarra of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Maria Oralia Fernandez and Trinidad Garza of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Ricardo and Erica Fernandez, Jr. of Lufkin; grandchildren, Daniel Castillo, Jr., Sergio Castillo, Giselle Castillo, Valarie Chacon, Nayeli Chacon, Cristian Fernandez, Trinidad Garza, Jr., Isabella Garza, Ricardo Fernandez, III, Emily Fernandez, Rylie Fernandez, Easton Fernandez, and Emilio Fernandez; great-grandchildren, Emma Castillo, Sebastian Nico Castillo, and Aurora Rosalie Hernandez; siblings, Guadalupe Fernandez, Manuela Ramos, Maria Ramos, Isidro Ramos, Juana Ramos, Francisco Ramos, Hector Ramos, Maria Dolores Ramos, Antonia Ramos, and Obdulia Ramos; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jesus Fernandez; grandson, Angel Martinez; and sisters, Angelica Ramos and Maria Del Carmen Ramos.
Mr. Fernandez will be escorted to his final resting place by pallbearers: Ricardo Fernandez, Jr., Ricardo Fernandez, III, Daniel Castillo, Jr., Sergio Castillo, Cristian Fernandez, Trinidad Garza, Jr., and Trinidad Garza, Sr. Honorary Pallbearers: Luis Ibarra; and siblings.
Services are in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
