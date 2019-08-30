The Homegoing Celebration Services for Gale Culpepper are:
Saturday, August 31, 2019
11:00 am Central
Iron Wheel Baptist Church
820 First Street
Nacogdoches, TX
Gale was born July 1, 1952 in Marshall, TX.
She departed this life on August 22, 2019 at her home.
The family respectfully request that you wear bright colors. We plan to honor Gale by wearing her favorite colors Purple and Gold.
Repass to follow at the church.
(If you have a favorite photo of or with Gale-please bring it for the memory board display at the repass).
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Multi-Myeloma Foundation in the name of Gale Culpepper are appreciated.
You are welcome to drop in for The Viewing on Friday, August 30, 2019 at any time from 3:00p.m. – 8pm at:
Sid Roberts Funeral Home
3535 S.E. Stallings Dr.
Nacogdoches, TX 75961
