Services for Linnie B Heaton “Aunt B”, 86, of Lufkin will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Fred Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Miss Heaton was born June 4, 1933 in Angelina County, Texas. She was one of the middle daughters of the late Sarah Delbert (Dunn) and E.C. Heaton. She passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at Hospice in the Pines.
Miss Heaton was a long time member of Redland Baptist Church, as well as a regular customer of Chick-Fil-A.
Miss Heaton never married but she strived to be the devoted “Mother” to many of her nieces and nephews. She retired from the Lufkin School District, where she served as a bookkeeper for the Food Service Department.
Survivors include her sisters, Linda Ann Ennis of Huntington, Sarah Massingill of Diboll, and Connie Gates and husband Ken of Lufkin; brothers, Leon Heaton and wife Gayle of Lufkin, Carl Ray Heaton and wife Mary Frances of Lufkin; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Miss Heaton was preceded in death by her brothers, Jarvis Heaton, Burl Heaton, Jurl Heaton and Frankie Joe Heaton; sisters, Ima Jean Heaton, Clarcie Rawlinson and niece, Sandie Sloan.
Pallbearers will be Jennifer Fanning, Donald (Bud) Heaton, Calvin (Bubba) Heaton, James Massingill, Daniel Massingill and Nathan Hendry.
The family will receive loved ones and friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Linnie’s family wants to thank all of the employees at Chick-Fil-A as well as Julie, for taking such good care of her.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.