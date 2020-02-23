Funeral services for Marye Hubbard Cox, 85, of Lufkin will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Horace Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Cox was born November 4, 1934 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Effie Elcie (Franklin) and James Homer Hubbard, and died Friday, February 21, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Cox was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Cox was a beautiful woman and a huge blessing to all who knew her. She was a member of First Baptist Church Lufkin.
Survivors include her son, Gilmore F. Cox; daughter, Lori Knutson; granddaughters and spouses, Heather and Brandon Love, Melanie and Anthony Buster, Casie and Garrett Nugent, Tara Williams, Sunny and James Jones, and Taylor Knutson; great-grandchildren, Corbin, Matthew, Camryn, Clayton, Alyssa, Michael, Kristen, Caylee, Mayson, Jamie, Everly, and Violet; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Mary Ann Hubbard; sister-in-law, Shirley Ladd; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gilmore Cox; daughter, Deidra Kitchens; brother, James Maurice Hubbard; and sisters, Dorothy Johnson and Johni Carlisle.
Pallbearers will be Reece Hubbard, Greg Johnson, Malcolm Ray, Anthony Buster, Garrett Nugent, and James Jones.
Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen (Breast Cancer Research), 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, Texas 75244.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
