Scott Michael Williams
Services for Scott Michael Williams, 49, of Huntington, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Terry Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Scott was born February 24, 1970 in Cleburne, Texas. He passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Scott was a kind, caring and intelligent person. He was a dedicated employee of Etech, where he served as a manager. Scott was a loving son, brother and uncle to his family, which he loved very much. Scott loved the simple life by spending time with his family and loved ones.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Claudette and Billy Ratcliff of Lufkin; father and stepmother, Donnie and Elaine Williams of Cleburne; brother and sister-in-law, Micah and Keri Williams of Lufkin; brother, Tim Williams of San Antonio; stepsister, Lisa Bowman of Lufkin; stepbrother, Robert Ratcliff of Lufkin; nephews and nieces, Britt and Calli Williams of Lufkin, Kaya and Elijah Williams of San Antonio.
Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Pallbearers will be Jim Bonham, Nathan James, Ronnie Bonham, Britt Williams, Calli Williams and Cody Bonham.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.