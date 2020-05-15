Ray Jayroe
Funeral services for Ray Jayroe, 89, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jack Knox officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
(Irwin) Ray Jayroe was born December 3, 1930 in Keltys, Texas, the son of the late Otis William and Rhoda Dale (Shotwell) Jayroe, and died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Ray was a member of First Christian Church Lufkin. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Southland Paper Mill.
Mr. Ray dearly loved his family. He was a good man and enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors and traveling.
Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Jean Jayroe of Lufkin; daughter, Deanne McGaha of Livingston; son, Stephen Jayroe of Lufkin; grandchildren, Hannah Thomas and husband Stacey of Livingston, Hunter Haley and wife Brittany of Lumberton, and Lacey Jayroe of Garland; great-grandchildren, Aspen, Ty, and Tenley “Little Bit”; brother and sister-in-law, Calvin and Anna Jayroe of Austin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Patricia Gage.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Moore, Jim West, Scotty West, Bob Brown, Ernest Rowe, John Porter, John Zeagler, Jim Ricks, and Jimmy Cassels.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Medford Sunday School Class at First Christian Church Lufkin.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.