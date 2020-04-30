Helen Cheshire
Services for Helen Cheshire, 78, of Diboll, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Cheshire died April 29, 2020, in Lufkin.
James Dodd
Private graveside services for James E. Dodd, 60, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Davis Memorial Garden Cemetery. Mr. Dodd was born on March 19, 1960, in Lufkin and died April 15, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary Funeral Home, directors.
Willie Houston
Visitation for Willie Houston, 83, of Lufkin, will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Impact Outreach Ministries of Lufkin. Mr. Houston was born Nov. 6, 1936, in Carmona and died April 24, 2020, in Lufkin Colonial Mortuary Funeral Home, directors.
Elbert Lee Johnson Sr.
Private graveside service for Elbert Lee (PAPA) Johnson, 84, of Crockett, will be Friday in the Mt. Zion Cemetery near Grapeland.Mr. Johnson was born Aug. 21, 1935, in Grapeland and died April 28, 2020, in Crockett. Colonial Mortuary Funeral Home, directors.
Clyde Mark
Private graveside services for Clyde Mark, 84, of Lufkin, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Nigton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Clyde was born Oct. 31, 1934, in Nigton and died April 26, 2020, in Lufkin.
Jay Dillon Miller
Services for Jay Dillon Miller, 27, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Trinity Baptist Church in Broaddus. Burial will be in Macune Cemetery in San Augustine County. Visitation will be from 5-10 p.m. today at the church. He was born Dec. 22, 1992, in Nacogdoches and died April 24, 2020, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
Billy Gene Younger Sr.
Private graveside service for Billy Gene Younger, 73, of Lufkin will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mr. Younger was born Aug. 8, 1946, in Lufkin and died April 24, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary Funeral Home, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.