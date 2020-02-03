Services for Harold Edward Malnar, 87, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m.
Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Mark Newton officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Malnar was born March 16, 1932, in Grapeland, Texas, the son of the late
Allie (Jacob) and Joseph “Joe” Malnar. He passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Malnar was retired from Southern Pacific Railroad as a switchman. He was a loving husband, father, and Poppa. He enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing, making malts for his grandchildren, and taking care of others. Mr. Malnar served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He attended Lufkin schools and Pineywoods Business College. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Lufkin.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Maxine Stephens Malnar of Lufkin; son
and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Carla Malnar of Alto; daughters and
sons-in-law, Terri and Jerry Byrd of Alto and Sherri and Timothy Locke of
Corrigan; son, Bruce Malnar of Lufkin; grandchildren, Traci and Case Towslee,
Stevie Gail and Jeremy Hight, Travis Byrd, Samantha and John Roddy Pace, Shane and Kristina Malnar, Owen Locke, Jake Byrd, Carter Locke, J. R. Crittenden, Josey Malnar, Tayten Trahan and Harlee Malnar; great-grandchildren, Presley Byrd, Trent Crittenden, Aubrey Jane Hight, Lilly Crittenden, Annabelle Pace, Jameson Hight, Caroline Towslee, Josie Crittenden, Matthew Pace and Joseph Malnar; sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty and Pete Boothe, Mary Lou Sahr, and Marie and Curtis Thompson.
Mr. Malnar was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dennis Malnar, J. C. Malnar and Bob Malnar; and sister, Dorothy Alsbrooks.
Pallbearers will be Shane Malnar, Travis Byrd, Jake Byrd, Owen Locke, Carter Locke and J. R. Crittenden.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Byrd, Timothy Locke, Jeremy Hight, John Roddy Pace and Case Towslee.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at
the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
