Burl Russell, age 96, of Austonio, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 in Community Care Nursing Home in Crockett. Burl was born December 7, 1923 in Huntington to parents, Joshua Russell and Jennie Clark Russell. He was World War II veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of the 51st. Air Corp. Burl has owned and operated the White Rock Nursery for 55 years and was a member of the Nurserymen Convention also serving on the Farm Bureau Board of Directors for 40 years.
Burl is survived by son, Brooks Russell and wife, Linda of Lufkin; daughter, Martha Russell of Crockett; son, Michael Russell and wife, Rhonda of Shreveport, LA; grandsons, Robert Russell and wife, Casey of Army National Guard, Huntington, Taylor Russell of San Augustine, Madelynn Grace Russell of Shreveport; step-grandchildren, Master Sergeant Luke Ham and wife, April of Jonestown; Gerald Richards and wife, Meagan of Longview, Brittany Ray USN CE2 (SCW/EXW) and husband, Kevin Ray USN CE2 (SCW) of San Diego, CA; great-grandchildren, Rylie Russell of Huntington, Karis Russell of Huntington, Preslie Russell of Huntington, Carter Russell of Huntington; step-great-grandchildren, Kellan, Sarah, and Sully Ham, Joey, Abrielle, Peyton, and Aubrey Richards; sisters-in-law, Deanna Thomas of Huntington, Syble Russell of Lufkin; close friends, Dennis Leland Family of Austonio, Darrell Downing Family of Austonio. He was preceded in death by wife, Margie Beth Hayes Russell; parents, Joshua and Jennie Russell; brothers, B. L. Russell, Josh Russell; sisters, Letha Smith, Myrtle Trawick, Esther Holand; step-grandson, Brad Michael Ham.
Funeral services for Burl Russell will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 in the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel in Crockett with Brother Michael Russell officiating. Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. in the Huntington Cemetery in Huntington, TX. Family will receive friends for visitation Sunday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be at www.callawayallee.com
Callaway-Allee Funeral Home, Crockett, directors.
