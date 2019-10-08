Terry Lee Light
Our beloved Poppa Doo and Darlinks, Terry Lee Light, 70-years-old, passed away on October 5, 2019, at his home in Sellersburg, Indiana.
Terry was born in Sacramento, California, on April 1, 1949. He graduated from High School in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, TX. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in Vietnam. He enjoyed gardening, working crossword puzzles, and was an avid sports fan.
Terry is preceded in death by: his mother and father, brothers Jerry and Ricky.
Terry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Carol; daughter Amy, brothers David, Devin, Terry Schneider, sister Chris Cook, sisters-in-law Linda and Nancy, and aunt Rosella Jamison.
Funeral arrangements are private at this time.
