James Gaylord Love, 70, of Lufkin, passed away at his home on March 26, 2020. He was born July 18, 1949 in Irumagawa, Saitama, Japan. He was the youngest of 4 siblings.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Dawn Symons and husband, Ty Symons of League City, Texas; 3 granddaughters, Meagan Elissa, Reese Ann, and Brinley Grace; his brother, Lance Love of Houston, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Major Robert Lee Love (USAF Retired), his mother, Alma Christine Love, his sister, Myrna Christine “Bunnie” Wiley, and sister, Marilyn K. Love.
A memorial service to remember his life will be planned for close friends and family.
