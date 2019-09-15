Paula Page Monson passed away peacefully September 5, 2019 surrounded by family, music and prayer. A life long resident of Texas, Paula was born May 23, 1952 to Richard Walter and Joanne Page in Dallas, Texas. After completing High School at Bryan Adams, she attended college at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches. There she met and married her friend and love, Rodney James Monson, in 1974, who preceded her in death in 2017. Paula and Rodney moved to Lufkin in 1979. Paula was a dedicated educator and talented Speech Pathologist for 30 years until she retired in 2016. She loved and treasured the friendships made within the Lufkin Independent School District.
Paula and Rodney raised three daughters. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Paula treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Lulie. She was known for her “green thumb” and delicious birthday cakes. She had a kind and sincere personality and always made people around her feel comfortable and welcome. She made friends everywhere she went.
All whom loved her dearly will never forget her friendly smile, kindness and undying love. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Paula is survived by her loving daughters, Natalie Monson of Austin, Katy Wood and husband Jaaron of Houston, and Jamie Nel and husband Riaan of Bourne; brother, Jake Page and wife Penny of Dallas; mother-in-law, Vera Monson of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Jennifer Sworn and husband Bill of Nacogdoches; brother-in-law, Kyle Monson and wife Connie of Lufkin; 5 loving grandchildren whom were so special to her, Olivia Grace Nel, Wyatt Joshua Wood, Clark James Wood, Ian Brundyn Nel and Chapman Walter Wood; plus 5 nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched their lives deeply.
Paula shared with her daughters “Life is a gift from God, who invites us to enjoy the blessing each day brings and to reflect on the beauty of life without worrying. We can enjoy life to the fullest when we realize that each moment is unique and precious”.
Please join us for a celebration of Paula’s life Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00PM at First Christian Church in the fellowship hall. 1300 S First Street, Lufkin, TX 75901
