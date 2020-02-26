Services for Ronald Vaughan Carswell, 74, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Roger Bailey officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Ronald was born October 17, 1945 in Lufkin, to Erma Ruth (Clark) and Gabriel Carswell. He passed away February 23, 2020 at a hospital in Gulfport, Mississippi.
Ronald served his country in the United States Air Force and retired from the Air Force. He enjoyed reading, especially The Bible and enjoyed yardwork. He was a member of Assembly of God Church.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra (Miller) Carswell; daughter and son-in-law, Sonya Denise and Terry Smith; son and daughter-in-law, Ronald Glenn and Mary Carswell; granddaughters, Cortney Michelle Smith and Christen Elizabeth Smith and Lilly; grandson and wife, Shooter Glenn and Ahna Carswell; brothers, Gary, Don, Randy, and Tommy Carswell; sister, Tammy Hampton. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Symphonie Carswell.
Pallbearers will be Ronald Glenn Carswell, Shooter Glenn Carswell, Gary Carswell, Randy Carswell, Tommy Carswell and Terry Smith
Honorary pallbearer will be Don Carswell
The family will receive loved one and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, February 26, 2020 at the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
