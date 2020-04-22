Randall “Randy” Hayes
Randall “Randy” Hayes, 59, of Lufkin died Monday, April 20, 2020 in a local hospital. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Hayes was born October 18, 1960 in Beaumont, Texas to Joyce (Brown) Hayes Johnson and the late Wayne Hayes. He had resided in Lufkin for 25 years. Mr. Hayes had worked as an operator for the International Union of Operating Engineers. He enjoyed being home after many years of travel with his work.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah (England) Hayes of Lufkin; son, Randall Hayes and fiancée Brittany Yates of Rusk; mother, Joyce Johnson of Lufkin; sister, JoBeth Griffith of Huntington; brother and sister-in-law, Ricky and Beverly Hayes of Lufkin; and a number of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Hayes; and brother, Rocky Hayes.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
