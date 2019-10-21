Earl Justus
Graveside services for Earl Justus, 62, of Lufkin will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the Old Union Cemetery with Brother Mark Forrest officiating. Mr. Justus was born December 17, 1956 in Tulsa, OK to the late Violet (Bailey) and William Edward Justus and died October 18, 2019 in a local hospital from Lupus complications.
Mr. Justus attended the Mt. Zion Baptist church and loved raising exotic duck, geese, and chickens. He enjoyed wood carving, painting, drawing and raising a variety of flowers, especially orchids.
He is survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Billy and Jerry Rogers and Alice and David Armstrong; nephews and wives , David II and Cherie Armstrong and Wesley and Melondie Armstrong; nieces and husbands, Tonya and Glen Jones and Sheryl and Travis Townsend; nephews and wives, Jeremy and Lisa Rogers and Casey and Nichole Rogers; niece, Deanna Armstrong; several great nieces and nephews; other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Berl Justus.
Visitation will be held Monday from 5-7 p.m. in the Bald Hill Church of Christ.
Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors.
