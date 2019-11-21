Ms. Sarah Juanilene Howton, age 81, of Lufkin, returned to her Heavenly Father Sunday evening, November 17, 2019.
She was born December 29, 1937, in Cherokee County, a daughter of the late Clyde and Edith Tindall Reeves.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Patrick Howton; son, James (Andy) Talley; brother, James Thomas Reeves.
She was a member of TimberCreek Church in Lufkin and a homemaker. She enjoyed arts, crafts, and spending time with her family. Sarah was a lady of grace and lived her life with a grateful and forgiving heart. Her love of God and His creation continues to inspire all.
Sarah was a life long learner. She believed in higher education and strived to encourage younger generations through her life lessons. At the age of 71, she completed her final college courses. When asked why she attended college at her age, Sarah would respond, “You are never too old to learn something new.”
Sarah often spoke of her friends and church members with fondness and a smile. She loved life and lived it to its fullest. Sarah was a world traveler. In her last years, she visited New Mexico for hot air balloon festivals, Michigan for ice fishing, and Dallas to attend her beloved Green Bay Packers game. She saw beauty in every situation and shared her love of life with all she encountered.
Sarah is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Donna Talley; four grandchildren and spouses/significant other, Amanda Bozeman (Travis Pullen), Don Hopson (Kellie), April Walker (Dustin), and David Talley (Jessica); five great-granddaughters and five great-grandsons. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, at TimberCreek Church in Lufkin, with Pastor Jeremy Yancey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MD Anderson at gifts.mdanderson.org in Sarah’s name.
