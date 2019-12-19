Funeral services for Marilyn Kay Nerren Troth, 59, of Grove City, Ohio, formerly of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Bob Klund officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery. A memorial service was held in Grove City, Ohio.
Marilyn was born September 29, 1960 in Lufkin, Texas to Jo Ann (Ricks) and Gene Harvey Nerren. She passed into heaven Saturday, December 14, 2019 after a short illness. She was surrounded by friends and family in her Grove City, Ohio home.
Marilyn graduated Lufkin High School in 1979 and Stephen F. Austin State University in 1983 with a BBA in Accounting. She devoted her life to home schooling her two children through high school, where both subsequently graduated from Ohio State University.
Marilyn is survived by her loving family: husband, Richard Martin Troth of Grove City, Ohio; daughter, Michelle Renee Troth of Reston, Virginia; son, John Martin Troth of Fairfax, Virginia; mother, Jo Ann (Ricks) Nerren of Corpus Christi, Texas; brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Barbara Nerren of Heath, Texas, Matthew and Toni Cheryl Nerren of Corpus Christi, Texas; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Scott Bennett of South Bend, Indiana; and several nieces.
Her father, Gene Harvey Nerren, passed away peacefully June 29, 2019.
Pallbearers will be her friends and family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607, or online at www.samaritanspurse.org.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.