Oscar Canady
Oscar Canady, 91, of Lufkin, was born November 8, 1928 in Florien, Louisiana, the son of the late Luther Marvin Canady and Mettie (Lester) Canady, and died Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Canady was of Baptist faith. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Canady worked as a Sheriff’s Deputy for the Sabine Parish Sherriff’s Department in Louisiana for several years. He was a proud Mason for many years.
Mr. Canady is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Gaynell and Jerry Wray of Huntington; grandson, Brian Landry of Lufkin; granddaughter and husband, Michelle and Wiley Bryan of Huntington; granddaughter and husband, Joann and Cory Sharp of Austin; grandson, Matthew Wray of Huntington; granddaughter, Lacy Ross of Zavalla; and great-grandchildren, Cason, Allie, and Cameron Landry, Emily and Zack Bryan, and Greyson Ross.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Canady; daughter, Mary McGill; and 7 sisters and 4 brothers.
Special memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
