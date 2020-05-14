Rev. Richard Angelo Hancock
Funeral services for Rev. Richard Angelo Hancock, 78, of Huntington, will be held Friday, May 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Apostolic Temple of Lufkin with Rev. Eddie Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Rocky Hill Cemetery in Huntington.
Mr. Hancock was born September 1, 1941 in Bryan, Texas, the son of the late Richard Franklin Hancock and Jewel (Stewart) Barnes, and died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Hancock is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virginia Joann (Robinson) Hancock of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Pat Morehead of Huntington; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Erin Hancock of Huntington; daughter, Miranda Hancock of Lufkin; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom are very loved; brother and sister-in-law, Frankie and Shirley Hancock of Bakersfield, CA; and sisters, Dorene Lubawy and Dinkin Carter, both of Bakersfield, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin Hancock and Jewel Barnes; son, Troy Hancock; brother, Lonnie Hancock; grandmother, Dora Stewart; and grandson, Clayton Morehead.
Pallbearers will be Mark Hancock, Quintin Hancock, Hunter Hancock, Zach Morehead, Ty Martin, and Tristan Whisenant.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Zac Hitt and Michael Crist.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
