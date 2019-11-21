Memorial services for Joyce H. Carl, 96, of Pollok will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Keltys First Baptist Church in Lufkin with Dr. Mark Livingston and Brother Jerry Browning officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Carl was born September 16, 1923 in Hull, Texas to the late Gertrude (Youngblood) and William Rice Haynie. She died Friday, November 15, 2019 in Lufkin. She lived most of her life in Liberty, Texas, where she worked in the banking industry until she retired and moved to Pollok.
She was married to Earl Edward Carl for 49 years, and he preceded her in death. Mrs. Carl was an animal lover and enthusiastic horseback rider, an avid fisherwoman, and passionate Texas Longhorns fan.
Survivors include her daughters, Jo Beaty and husband Everette “Sonny” of Baytown, Carlene “Sport” Carl of Pollok and J. Lyn Carl of Austin; grandchildren, Melissa Laurent, Phyllis Margheim, John Beaty and Kent Carl; great-grandchildren, Mandy-Jo Laurent, Ashton Beaty and Beau Beaty; brother, William E. Haynie; brother-in-law, Tommie Daniel of Cleveland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Haynie; and sister, Doris Haynie Chapman.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Winnie Berry Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 472, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at Keltys First Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
